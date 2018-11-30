WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with fog and drizzle

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy with fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: Rainy and windy. High: 44, Low: 39

Sunday: Cloudy. Light rain and snow mix. High: 42, Low: 30

Monday: Lake effect snow. High: 35, Low: 23.

Tuesday: Cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Wednesday: Cold. High: 29, Low: 22

Thursday: Chance of snow. High: 31, Low: 19

Friday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 21

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Person hit by falling ice
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
More Weather
Top Stories
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquake cracks Anchorage roads, causes fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
UIC unveils marquee with arena's new name
Cook County Clerk David Orr retires after nearly 40 years of public service
sheriff's deputy faces possible termination after bar incident caught on camera Sheriff's deputy may face termination after bar incident caught on camera
Show More
'Thank U, Next' video references female-driven films
Alderman Ed Burke lays low day after FBI raids Chicago offices
Marriott data breach: 500 million guests' information exposed
How earthquakes are measured
Search for missing, pregnant postal worker continues
More News