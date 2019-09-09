Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with isolated rain chances

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Humid, stray storms. High: 89, Low: 72

Wednesday: Hot, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 71

Thursday: Few storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Friday: Storms end early. High: 79, Low: 59

Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 77, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 69

Monday: Hot and sunny. High: 88, Low: 68



