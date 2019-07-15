Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with isolated storms overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with isolated storms possible overnight. Lows near 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Humid with few showers, storms. High: 87, Low: 73
Wednesday: Isolated storms expected. High: 91, Low: 74
Thursday: Hot with isolated morning rain. High: 97, Low: 78
Friday: Heat index of 105-110 degrees. High: 99, Low: 78
Saturday: Heat index of 103-107 degrees. High: 98, Low: 76
Sunday Heat index of 100-105 degrees. High: 96, Low: 75
Monday: Hot with scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 68
