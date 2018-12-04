WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with lake-effect snow in NW Indiana Tuesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy with lake-effect snow in northwest Indiana Tuesday. Highs in the low-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Tuesday: Cloudy, with some light snow in NW Indiana. High: 33, Low: 23

Wednesday: More flurries. High: 34, Low: 21

Thursday: Light snow. High: 31, Low: 16

Friday: Sunny and cold. High: 27, Low: 15

Saturday: Cold and quiet. High: 30, Low: 16

Sunday: Still cold. High: 33, Low: 23

Monday: Slightly warmer. High: 36, Low: 29

