Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light rain and snow

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudier and cloudier with light rain and snow Monday night. Lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Tuesday: Clouds increase with drizzles or flurries. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 36
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a soaking rain. High: 49, Low: 47

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers early. High: 48, Low: 26

Saturday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 21

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 31, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
