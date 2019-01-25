WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light snow Friday and bitter cold temps

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy with light snow Friday and bitterly cold temperatures.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you


Friday: Cloudy with snow and wind chills from -15 to -30. High: 4, Low: -4

Saturday: Cloudy with light snow. High: 13, Low: 5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow. High: 12, Low: 7

Monday: Accuweather Alert Day: Cloudy and snowy. High: 22, Low: 4

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 6, Low: -10

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Dangerously cold. High: -3, Low: -15

Thursday: Mostly sunny, bitterly cold. High: 1, Low: -7

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
