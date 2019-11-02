Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light sprinkles overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with few sprinkles overnight. Lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with light flurries, drizzle. High: 39, Low: 30

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and with light rain in the evening. High: 45, Low: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy with light rain, drizzle. High: 49, Low: 31

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with light snow late. High: 42, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, rain and showers. High: 46, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny but cold and blustery. High: 34, Low: 23

Friday: Sunny but cold and windy: 36, Low: 27



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
