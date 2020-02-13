Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with lingering rain Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with lingering rain, especially early, Thursday.. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Cloudy, with lingering rain early. High: 56, Low: 42

Friday: Sunny and dry, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 46

Saturday: Sunny, warm with evening sprinkles. High: 74, Low: 55

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant, light rain to the south. High: 68, Low: 42

Monday: Sunny, cooler and dry. High: 56, Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 62, Low: 46

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, periods of rain. High: 56, Low: 45



