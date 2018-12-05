WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with morning flurries Wednesday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and a few morning flurries. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Light snow south. High: 30, Low: 16

Friday: Cold but sunny. High: 26, Low: 16

Saturday: Sunny. High: 31, Low: 22

Sunday: More sun. High: 33, Low: 23

Monday: Chilly. High: 34, Low: 22

Tuesday: Dry. High: 35, Low: 26


