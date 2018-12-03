Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with occasional light snow Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Plenty of clouds Monday with occasional light snow. Highs in the 30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Cloudy with occasional light snow. High: 36, Low: 24.
Tuesday: Chilly with peeks of sun. High: 34, Low: 23
Wednesday: Sunny. High: 34, Low: 26
Thursday: Snow showers possible. High: 32, Low: 19
Friday: Cold, breezy and dry. High: 27, Low: 16
Saturday: Sunny, cold and quiet. High: 30, Low: 19
Sunday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 35, Low: 23
