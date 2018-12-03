WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with occasional light snow Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Plenty of clouds Monday with occasional light snow. Highs in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Monday: Cloudy with occasional light snow. High: 36, Low: 24.

Tuesday: Chilly with peeks of sun. High: 34, Low: 23

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 34, Low: 26

Thursday: Snow showers possible. High: 32, Low: 19

Friday: Cold, breezy and dry. High: 27, Low: 16

Saturday: Sunny, cold and quiet. High: 30, Low: 19

Sunday: Sunny, not as cold. High: 35, Low: 23

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cleanup continues Monday after central Ill. tornado outbreak
At least 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, dozens injured
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
Chicago Weather: Person hit by falling ice
More Weather
Top Stories
Cleanup continues Monday after central Ill. tornado outbreak
Man sitting inside South Side home wounded after bullet travels through door
Washington to pay respects, bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Chicago marks 60th anniversary of Our Lady of the Angels fire
Whitney Young HS steps up security after threat found on bathroom wall
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
Show More
Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade rides through Chicago
Final 2 victims from Indiana jet crash identified
Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation raises more than $1M to fight cancer
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George H.W. Bush
More News