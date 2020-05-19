Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with patchy fog Tuesday night. Lows in the low to mid-50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 52: Sunny, mild, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 55: Stay showers possible. High: 72, Low: 57: Partly cloudy, a few evening storms. High: 77, Low: 62: Mostly sunny, warm, a few showers. High: 82, Low: 65: Humid with showers, storms. High: 54, Low: 64: Partly cloudy, morning rain. High: 79, Low: 61