Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with patchy fog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with patchy fog Tuesday night. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 66, Low: 52

Thursday: Sunny, mild, cooler by the lake. High: 69, Low: 55

Friday: Stay showers possible. High: 72, Low: 57

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few evening storms. High: 77, Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, a few showers. High: 82, Low: 65

Monday: Humid with showers, storms. High: 54, Low: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, morning rain. High: 79, Low: 61


