Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with peeks of sun on Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with seasonable temps. High in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 32, Low: 25

Tuesday: Freezing drizzle. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 31, Low: 19

Thursday: Flurries. High: 33, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 31, Low: 20

Saturday: Very cold and snow possible. High: 22, Low: 9

Sunday: Arctic air. High: 15, Low: 5


