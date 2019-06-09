Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy but showers are expected Sunday. Highs in the 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High: 74, Low: 56: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 73, Low: 54: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 60: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 73, Low: 58: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 71, Low: 59: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 63Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 81, Low: 65