Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, dusting for some

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7 day outlook from the ABC 7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temperatures in the upper 20s Thursday with scattered snow showers in the area.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Friday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 37, Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain storms. High: 45, Low: 34

Sunday: Cold and windy. High: 39, Low: 23

Monday: Chilly and breezy. High: 38, Low: 23

Tuesday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 36

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy and rainy High: 52, Low: 47

Thursday: Windy and mild. High: 50, Low: 36



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect in custody
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
Woodlawn welcomes new Jewel Osco
Lincoln Yards development plan passes Zoning Committee
Suspect in 1993 Ashburn murder arrested, held without bail
Son charged in stabbing death of his mother in Lyons
Modelo truck overturns on freeway ramp, spills beer cans
Show More
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
3 girls charged, after pepper spray used in attempted robbery
Police: Columbia College student's report of stabbing, robbery in Grant Park 'unfounded'
Gov. Pritzker outlines proposed graduated income tax
Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend ahead of wedding
More TOP STORIES News