Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cloudy with drizzle and flurries in the afternoon Friday. Highs reaching 40.
Friday: Cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 40, Low: 25
Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly with snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 31, Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37, Low: 31
Monday: Rain/snow mix for areas south of the city. High: 40, Low: 27
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow possible. High: 27, Low: 12
Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 23, Low: 14
Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 27
