WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy with drizzle and flurries in the afternoon Friday. Highs reaching 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 40, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly with snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 31, Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 37, Low: 31

Monday: Rain/snow mix for areas south of the city. High: 40, Low: 27
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow possible. High: 27, Low: 12

Wednesday: Sunny and cold. High: 23, Low: 14

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 27

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Teddy bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured, Modesto Bee reports
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Police: Ex-student accused of poisoning roommate back in jail
Show More
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
Study: Millennial women working more, still doing most of the housework
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of man, 91
More News