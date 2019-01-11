WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy with snow showers. Heavier snow to the south. Highs in the low-30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 33, Low: 24
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 32, Low: 19

Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 35, Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 40, Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 30, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 32, Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 33, Low: 24

