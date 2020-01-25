Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter Weather Advisory in effect after 6 p.m. with dense fog and rain turning to snow Friday night. Lows in the low 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 30
Sunday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 29
Monday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 34, Low: 28
Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 36, Low: 29
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 25
Thursday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 34, Low: 26
Friday: Cloudy but dry. High: 36, Low: 27
