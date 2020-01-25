Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter Weather Advisory in effect after 6 p.m. with dense fog and rain turning to snow Friday night. Lows in the low 30s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 34, Low: 30

Sunday: Cloudy. High: 35, Low: 29

Monday: Cloudy with flurries early. High: 34, Low: 28

Tuesday: Cloudy. High: 36, Low: 29

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 25

Thursday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 34, Low: 26

Friday: Cloudy but dry. High: 36, Low: 27



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Jury finds man guilty of killing Hinsdale mother at her home
Oak Lawn teacher's aide charged with student sex assault
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow possible by Saturday AM
'We have mass shootings every week,' Lightfoot tells mayors' conference
Trump reveals new Space Force logo
Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says
Show More
Man extradited from Mexico charged with producing child pornography
Racist flyer found along busy street in Lakeview East
Groups are working to solve Chicago's affordable housing problems
Man shot during robbery in Rogers Park on Far North Side
Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
More TOP STORIES News