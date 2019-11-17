Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with wintry mix late Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a potential wintry mix late Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with light rain/snow late. High: 41, Low: 32: Cloudy, chilly. High: 38, Low: 30: Few sprinkles. High: 42, Low: 29: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 51, Low: 44: Wet wintry mix at night. High: 53, Low: 29: Sunny, chilly. High: 37, Low: 31: Light rain. High: 43, Low: 26