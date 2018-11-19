WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and cloudy Monday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold and cloudy on Monday, with some light snow possible after midnight. Highs 30s.

Monday: Cold, cloudy. High: 34, Low: 23

Tuesday: Lake snow early and cold. High: 34, Low: 27

Wednesday:Still cold. High: 37, Low: 27
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 39, Low: 32

Friday: Even warmer. High: 47, Low: 39

Saturday: Rain showers. High: 48, Low: 35

Sunday: Cooler. High: 40, Low: 33

