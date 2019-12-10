Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, blustery Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Blustery and cold with clouds clearing Tuesday morning. Highs in the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Cold, clearing. High: 26, Low: 12

Wednesday: Flurries early, cold. High: 25, Low: 16

Thursday: Partly cloudy, slowly warming up: 36, Low: 29

Friday: Overcast and drizzly. High: 42, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with rain and a chance of snow. High: 35, Low: 27

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold. High: 30, Low: 19

Monday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 18



