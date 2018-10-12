WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cold but clearer with areas of frost

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cold with clearing skies and areas of frost Friday night. Lows range from the upper-20s in the west to mid-30s by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and dry. High: 54, Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving in the early evening. High: 55, Low: 36

Monday: Clear skies and cold. High: 46, Low: 33

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 52, Low: 37

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 51, Low: 36

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 60, Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 46


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
