Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, light snow Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cold temps on Sunday. Morning flurries and light snow south of the city. Highs in 20s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Snow showers south of the city. High: 22, Low: -1
Monday: Sunny and very cold. High: 12, Low: 4
Tuesday: Sunny and still cold. High: 24, Low: 21
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and dry. High: 33, Low: 19
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 28, Low: 20
Friday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 36, Low: 27
Saturday: Wintry mix and windy. High: 29, Low: 11
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.