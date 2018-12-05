WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with light snow Thursday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light snow Thursday morning with a high of 29.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.


Thursday: Morning light snow. High: 29, Low: 14

Friday: Some sun. High: 26, Low: 16

Saturday: Dry and sunny. High: 33, Low: 21

Sunday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 23

Monday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 24

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 40, Low: 26

Wednesday: Rain late. High: 39, Low: 29


