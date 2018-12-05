Light snow Thursday morning with a high of 29.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMorning light snow. High: 29, Low: 14Some sun. High: 26, Low: 16Dry and sunny. High: 33, Low: 21Some sun. High: 36, Low: 23Dry. High: 37, Low: 24Breezy. High: 40, Low: 26Rain late. High: 39, Low: 29