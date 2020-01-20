Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cold Monday with morning flurries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold Monday with some light snow and flurries in the morning. High in low 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cold with morning flurries. High: 24, Low: 10

Tuesday: Not as cold. High: 30, Low: 22

Wednesday: Slightly warmer. High: 36, Low: 30

Thursday: Rain, snow late. High: 36, Low: 32

Friday: Wintry mix. High: 35, Low: 33

Saturday: Snow showers. High: 37, Low: 33

Sunday: Drizzle. High: 38, Low: 28



