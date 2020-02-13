Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, mostly sunny Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5970579" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold with some sun Thursday. Highs in the low 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Some sun, cold. High: 32, Low: 17: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 30, Low: 16: Partly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 40, Low: 31: Breezy, very mild. High: 55, Low: 40: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 47, Low: 36: Cloudy, light rain. High: 45, Low: 26: Chance of rain. High: 48, Low: 32