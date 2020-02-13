Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, partly cloudy with a few flurries Friday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Partly cloudy, a few flurries. High: 30, Low: 16
Saturday: Suunny and warming up. High: 41, Low: 31
Sunday: Breezy, very mild. High: 57, Low: 39
Monday: Mostly cloudy, light rain. High: 49, Low: 33
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with rain early. High: 47, Low: 35
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, quiet. High: 45, Low: 30
Thursday: Partly cloudy, light rain/snow mix. High: 39, Low: 29
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.