Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, windy, snow showers Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold and windy with snow showers Monday night, leaving anywhere from a dusting up to two inches further north. Lows in the mid-20s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with snow ending early. High: 30, Low: 22
Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder. High: 39, Low: 34
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, warm again. High: 48, Low: 40
Friday: Overcast with rain to snow late. High: 47, Low: 30
Saturday: Overcast, windy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 22
Sunday: Mostly sunny but cold. High: 30, Low: 23
Monday: Partly sunny, quiet. High: 34, Low: 27
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News