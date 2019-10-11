Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with clouds gradually clearing Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold with clouds gradually clearing Friday night. A freeze warning is in place for the western suburbs. Lows in the mid-30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 50, Low: 40
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 53, Low: 36
Monday: Sunny, dry, still cool. High: 54, Low: 42
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 59, Low: 41
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 51, Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 58, Low: 48
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 50
