Chicago AccuWeather: Cold with snow showers overnight Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cold with snow showers starting overnight, then turning to rain. Lows around 30.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, snow/rain mix early then turning to rain. High: 46, Low: 25

Thursday: Partly sunny, cold, windy. High: 32, Low: 19

Friday: Sunny but cold. High: 33, Low: 25

Saturday: Partly sunny, still chilly. High: 42, Low: 23

Sunday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 44, Low: 23

Monday: Sunny, with record cold. High: 28, Low: 18

Tuesday: Sunny, January-esque temperatures. High: 26, Low: 14



