Chicago AccuWeather: Colder on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temps will be colder on Sunday for the Bears vs. Eagles game at Soldier Field. Highs in 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 39, Low: 35

Monday: Rainy and breezy. High: 54, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 39, Low: 25
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and colder. High: 29, Low: 22

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High: 32, Low: 22

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow late. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Mild. High: 41, Low: 28

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
