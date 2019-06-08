Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cool but late showers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool but showers are expected late Saturday. Highs in the upper-50s.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 73, Low: 54

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 73, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 71, Low: 59

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 81, Low: 65


