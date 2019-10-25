Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cool, dry Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, cool and dry Friday. Highs in the low 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Turning sunny and chilly. High: 52, Low: 33

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with evening rain. High: 54, Low: 42

Sunday: Clearing and nice. High: 60, Low: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler with clouds increasing through the day. High: 52, Low: 44

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with morning rain. High: 50, Low: 32

Wednesday: Sunny but coldest day of the season so far. High: 42, Low: 32

Thursday: Cloudy and rainy Halloween. High: 45, Low: 28



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
