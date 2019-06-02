Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cool, quiet evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool and quiet Sunday night. Lows in the 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice, 60s by the lake. High: 72, Low: 58

Tuesday: Warmer with brief showers; storms overnight. High: 80, Low: 60

Wednesday: Stray storm. High: 82, Low: 60

Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 56

Friday: Sunny and Mild. High: 74, Low: 59

Saturday: Rain, mainly south. High: 69, Low: 57

Sunday: Dry and pleasant. High: 72, Low: 58


