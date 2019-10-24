Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday with highs around 50.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 37

Friday: Bright sunshine. High: 52, Low: 34

Saturday: Mostly sunny, frosty morning. High: 55, Low: 45

Sunday: Rainy early and then clearing. High: 60, Low: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy, flurries possible. High: 48, Low: 38

Tuesday: Sunny and slightly milder. High: 52, Low: 46

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 54, Low: 29



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner in Austin
Teachers strike enters 8th day as CTU plans civil disobedience training
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Prosecutors double-down on accused Woodfield Mall SUV attacker
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
1 shot by paintball on IIT campus, day after pellet gun shootings
Ministers question CPD Supt. Johnson's role in alleged Laquan McDonald cover-up
Show More
VIDEO: Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt in NJ
Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
Man exposes himself to child walking home from school in Zion
There's a scientific reason you crave junk food when you don't get enough sleep
Resale shop worker finds $7K in coat pocket, gives it back to owner
More TOP STORIES News