Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday with highs around 50.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 37: Bright sunshine. High: 52, Low: 34: Mostly sunny, frosty morning. High: 55, Low: 45: Rainy early and then clearing. High: 60, Low: 34: Mostly cloudy, flurries possible. High: 48, Low: 38: Sunny and slightly milder. High: 52, Low: 46: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. High: 54, Low: 29