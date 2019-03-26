Chicago AccuWeather: Cool, sunny on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool start to the day Tuesday with high temperatures below normal and even cooler by the lake.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Colder by the lake. High: 45, Low: 29: Partly cloudy and milder. High: 56, Low: 47: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 64, Low: 40: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High: 46, Low: 37Cloudy and cold with rain changing to snow. High: 41, Low: 25: Partly cloudy and cold with flurries possible. High: 40, Low: 24: Quiet. High: 49, Low: 34