Chicago AccuWeather: Cool, sunny on Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool start to the day Tuesday with high temperatures below normal and even cooler by the lake.

Tuesday: Colder by the lake. High: 45, Low: 29

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. High: 56, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 64, Low: 40

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High: 46, Low: 37

Saturday Cloudy and cold with rain changing to snow. High: 41, Low: 25

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold with flurries possible. High: 40, Low: 24

Monday: Quiet. High: 49, Low: 34



