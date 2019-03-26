Chicago AccuWeather: Cool, sunny start Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cool start to the day Tuesday with high temperatures below normal and even cooler by the lake.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Colder by the lake. High: 44, Low: 30
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. High: 56, Low: 47
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 60, Low: 38
Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High: 47, Low: 37
Saturday Cloudy and cold with rain changing to snow. High: 39, Low: 25
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold with flurries possible. High: 41, Low: 26
Monday: Quiet. High: 48, Low: 34
