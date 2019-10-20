Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cool with afternoon showers Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, cooler by the lakeside with afternoon showers on Sunday. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 51

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 45

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 53, Low: 40

Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 57, Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, rainy. High: 50, Low: 37

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 51, Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny, chilly. High: 53, Low: 36



