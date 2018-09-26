WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and feeling like fall

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Warmer on Thursday with temps reaching 70.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Warmer temps. High: 70, Low: 51

Friday: Few evening showers. High: 62, Low: 42

Saturday: Cloudy and cool but mainly dry. High: 61, Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and scattered storms. High: 68, Low: 58

Monday: Storms north. High: 77, Low: 63

Tuesday: Humid with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 65

Wednesday: Warm, breezy and humid. High: 82, Low: 62


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
