Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and feeling like fall

Warmer on Thursday with temps reaching 70.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourWarmer temps. High: 70, Low: 51Few evening showers. High: 62, Low: 42Cloudy and cool but mainly dry. High: 61, Low: 48Mostly cloudy with rain and scattered storms. High: 68, Low: 58Storms north. High: 77, Low: 63Humid with scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 65Warm, breezy and humid. High: 82, Low: 62