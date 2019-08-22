Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler and less humid Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid Thursday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Partly sunny and less humid. High: 76, Low: 61

Friday: Breezy and cool. High: 74, Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 58

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 79, Low: 63

Monday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms late. High: 85, Low: 66

Tuesday: Isolated storms early, mostly cloudy. High: 84, Low: 64

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High: 76, Low: 60



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
