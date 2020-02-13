Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooler and overcast Wednesday with periods of rain. Highs in the upper-50s.
Wednesday: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain. High: 59, Low: 43
Thursday: Cloudy, with rain ending. High: 56, Low: 41
Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 65, Low: 42
Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 53
Sunday: Sunny, pleasant, light rain to the south. High: 68, Low: 44
Monday: Sunny, cooler and dry. High: 58, Low: 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with light rain. High: 53, Low: 39
