Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooler and overcast Wednesday with periods of rain. Highs in the upper-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain. High: 59, Low: 43

Thursday: Cloudy, with rain ending. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 65, Low: 42

Saturday: Sunny, warm. High: 74, Low: 53

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant, light rain to the south. High: 68, Low: 44

Monday: Sunny, cooler and dry. High: 58, Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly with light rain. High: 53, Low: 39



