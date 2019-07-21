CHICAGO (WLS) -- Significantly cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers, storms possible in the morning.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday Isolated storms, heat breaks. High: 80, Low: 64
Monday: Showers early. High: 78, Low: 58
Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant with low humidity. High: 82, Low: 58
Wednesday: Nice. High: 83, Low: 61
Thursday: Slightly warmer. High: 85, Low: 63
Friday: Very warm. High: 87, Low: 66
Saturday: Warm, more humid. High: 88, Low: 67
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunday morning showers, storms cool area off
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More