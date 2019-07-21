Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunday morning showers, storms cool area off

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Significantly cooler with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers, storms possible in the morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Isolated storms, heat breaks. High: 80, Low: 64

Monday: Showers early. High: 78, Low: 58

Tuesday: Sunny, pleasant with low humidity. High: 82, Low: 58

Wednesday: Nice. High: 83, Low: 61

Thursday: Slightly warmer. High: 85, Low: 63

Friday: Very warm. High: 87, Low: 66

Saturday: Warm, more humid. High: 88, Low: 67



