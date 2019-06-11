Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with scattered showers on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Wednesday will be a bit cooler with scattered showers. Highs around 70.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Showers and isolated storms. High: 72, Low: 51

Thursday: Breezy cool. High: 69, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny and dry. High: 77, Low: 64

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 77, Low: 64

Sunday Few showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 61

Monday: Sunny and cool by the lake. High: 73, Low: 56

Tuesday: Few storms late. High: 76, Low: 61


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit: Mom claims CPS teachers bullied son before he attempted suicide
Chicago Urban League report highlights racial disparities for black youth
Little Village shooting injures 3 teens, officials say
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Converting vacant properties into affordable homes
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Obama Presidential Center
Diversity concerns spark battle over judicial appointment of Cara Smith
Show More
Bond set for off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
Drone photographer captures family of swans
3 charged in animal cruelty case at Fair Oaks Farms, police say
Kylie Jenner's 'Handmaids' party sparks social media outcry
More TOP STORIES News