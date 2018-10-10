WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with showers and storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cooler with showers and storms Wednesday on Wednesday with a high of 75. Marginal risk for isolated severe storm in afternoon.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Rain and storms. High: 75, Low: 43

Thursday: Breezy and cooler. High: 52, Low: 35

Friday: Chilly. High: 49, Low: 37

Saturday: Frost early. High: 58, Low: 46

Sunday: Periods of rain. High: 56, Low: 46

Monday: Shower early. High: 53, Low: 35

Tuesday: A little warmer. High: 58, Low: 41


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
