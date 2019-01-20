WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Dangerously cold temperatures Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bitterly cold Sunday. Temperatures not expected to get above the teens.

Sunday: Frigid cold. High: 15, Low: 4

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 17, Low: 13

Tuesday: Wintry mix of snow will fall late Tuesday. High: 35, Low: 29
Wednesday: Morning snow. High: 29, Low: 13

Thursday: Snow showers. High: 25, Low: 3

Friday: Snow showers and dangerous cold. High: 8, Low: 2

Saturday: Cold. High: 18, Low: 13


(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
