Chicago AccuWeather: Dense fog advisory issued, freezing fog possible

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy with a dense fog advisory. Freezing fog could cause icy spots on bridges and overpasses. Lows in the upper-20s to mid-30s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 44, Low: 29
Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 48, Low: 27
Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. High: 39, Low: 24
Tuesday: Becoming cloudier through the day. High: 44, Low: 29
Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 45, Low: 34
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain turning into snow. High: 40, Low: 27
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow early. High: 35, Low: 24
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.