Chicago Accuweather: Dense fog advisory issued until 10 a.m. for Cook, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Kane, DuPage Counties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday forResidents should be careful of hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility when traveling on roads and highways, NWS said.According to the National Weather Service, areas of dense fog reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile or less.Temperatures are also expected to drop to below freezing in a few areas and could lead to isolated icy patches on elevated surfaces, the NWS said.NWS warns if you're driving to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance in front of you.