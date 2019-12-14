Chicago AccuWeather: Drizzle and flurries Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Overcast with drizzle and flurries Saturday, and colder. High in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy with drizzle and flurries. High: 36, Low: 18: Sunny and cold. High: 29, Low: 24: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 17: Sunny, windy, cold. High: 26, Low: 12: Sunny, cold. High: 28, Low: 20: Mostly cloudy, warming up. High: 43, Low: 44: Overcast, with rain late. High: 44, Low: 28