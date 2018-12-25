Chicago AccuWeather: Drizzle, flurries on Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) --Drizzle and flurries on Tuesday, but not enough for a white Christmas. Highs in the upper-30s to low-40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Clouds increase with drizzles or flurries. High: 41, Low: 29
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40, Low: 36
Thursday: Cloudy and mild with a soaking rain. High: 50, Low: 47
Friday: Partly cloudy with showers early. High: 48, Low: 26
Saturday: Partly cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 21
Sunday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 31, Low: 23
Monday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 33, Low: 22
