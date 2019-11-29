Chicago AccuWeather: Drizzle, rain expected Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Drizzle and rain are expected Friday. Highs in the low 40s.
Friday: Drizzle and rain. High: 41, Low: 35
Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 42, Low: 37
Sunday: Scattered rain to potential snow showers. High: 40, Low: 29
Monday: Mostly clear, lake effect snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 37, Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly clear and quiet. High: 39, Low: 29
Wednesday: Chilly. High: 42, Low: 29
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44, Low: 32
