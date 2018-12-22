WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Dry with above normal temps on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Temperatures will be above normal on Sunday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Some sunshine. High: 38, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: A mix of light snow and rain. High: 35, Low: 27
Wednesday: sunny and dry. High: 39, Low: 35

Thursday: Windy, rainy and milder. High: 47, Low: 44

Friday: Still windy but colder. High: 43, Low: 30

Saturday: windy with flurries. High: 31, Low: 20

